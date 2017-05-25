Listermann's New Hip(po) Beer

Listermann's New Hip(po) Beer

Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Premature baby hippo Fiona is the inspiration behind the brewery's Team Fiona, a New England style IPA slated for release June 10. You've followed her every step of the way, from her premature birth to her first swimming lesson. Today, Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's celebrity baby hippo, is four months old, happy, healthy and continuing to steal hearts across the city - so much so that Listermann Brewing Co.

