Leaders of non-profit say dog was sho...

Leaders of non-profit say dog was shot for revenge months after robbery case

15 hrs ago

Cincinnati Police are trying to track down the person or people who shot at the leaders of a non-profit Monday night and ended up shooting and injuring a dog. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near Linn and Poplar on the city's west end.

