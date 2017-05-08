Lawsuit alleges excessive force at Cincinnati-area jail
A federal lawsuit alleges a jail officer shoved a 61-year-old Cincinnati man headfirst into a cinder-block wall, then left him bleeding and unmoving on the floor of an isolation cell. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the complaint was filed Tuesday over a Hamilton County jail officer's alleged excessive force against Mark Myers last August.
