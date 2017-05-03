Landslide in Mt. Adams damages homes,...

Landslide in Mt. Adams damages homes, forces bar to close

16 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Fire Department ordered Baum Street homeowners to evacuate the property after the hillside slid into to the first and second floors of the homes. A city inspector found portions of Oregon Street, which is above Baum, also show signs of movement, according to a memo from City Manager Harry Black.

