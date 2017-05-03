Landslide in Mt. Adams damages homes, forces bar to close
The Cincinnati Fire Department ordered Baum Street homeowners to evacuate the property after the hillside slid into to the first and second floors of the homes. A city inspector found portions of Oregon Street, which is above Baum, also show signs of movement, according to a memo from City Manager Harry Black.
