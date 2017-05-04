Jury reaches verdict in trial for man accused in fatal hit-and-run of runner

A man was found guilty Monday of aggravated vehicular homicide, other charges in the 2015 hit-skip that killed a 7 Hills Run/Walk participant. The jury convicted Thomas Stidhum, 24, of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence and failure to stop after an accident in the December 2015 death of 57-year-old Catherine Chatfield.

