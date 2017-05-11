Jim Stanek and Eve Plumb Lead Family ...

Jim Stanek and Eve Plumb Lead Family Ties Premiere Stage Adaptation in Dayton

One of the most beloved television families of the 1980s is set to make a long awaited return in the world premiere of Family Ties, written by Daniel Goldstein , based on the classic television series, directed by The Human Race's President & Artistic Director Kevin Moore and produced by special arrangement by Araca Media & Entertainment. Twenty years have passed and Alex P. Keaton, now running for Congress, returns to his parents' Columbus home with his sisters, Mallory and Jennifer, who are parents of their own.

