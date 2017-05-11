Jim Stanek and Eve Plumb Lead Family Ties Premiere Stage Adaptation in Dayton

One of the most beloved television families of the 1980s is set to make a long awaited return in the world premiere of Family Ties, written by Daniel Goldstein , based on the classic television series, directed by The Human Race's President & Artistic Director Kevin Moore and produced by special arrangement by Araca Media & Entertainment. Twenty years have passed and Alex P. Keaton, now running for Congress, returns to his parents' Columbus home with his sisters, Mallory and Jennifer, who are parents of their own.

