IRS agents say public testimony puts their lives in danger

IRS officials facing a tea party lawsuit over alleged targeting say their lives would be in danger if they testify publicly. The federal lawsuit in Cincinnati is one of several filed against the IRS over its handling of applications for tax-exempt status from conservative groups.

