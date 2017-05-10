IRS agents say public testimony puts their lives in danger
IRS officials facing a tea party lawsuit over alleged targeting say their lives would be in danger if they testify publicly. The federal lawsuit in Cincinnati is one of several filed against the IRS over its handling of applications for tax-exempt status from conservative groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How crunching data saved Cincinnati $3.3 million
|47 min
|POPS
|1
|Rep.SteveChabot is against US
|2 hr
|Liberals are bung...
|13
|Rob Portman such a liar
|2 hr
|Liberals are bung...
|34
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|NLDM
|21,025
|Looking for big ladies
|14 hr
|Dan Rather
|17
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|15 hr
|Suezanne
|675
|GRAB YOUR WALLET Update
|Sat
|Charlottes web
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC