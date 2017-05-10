How crunching data saved Cincinnati $...

How crunching data saved Cincinnati $3.3 million

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati

The city's $26 million budget deficit might have been even worse had it not been for the cost-saving work of the 2-year-old Office of Performance and Data Analytics . By carefully analyzing data, city officials say they saved taxpayers about $3.3 million last year through cutting costs and avoiding expenditures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rep.SteveChabot is against US 1 min OneWomynRiot 6
Rob Portman such a liar 12 min OneWomynRiot 27
Hamilton County sheriff's discipline of drunken... 2 hr Liberals are sickos 3
Street Car demolition derby ? 2 hr Liberals are sickos 3
Review: Presidential Moving Services 3 hr elmer gomez 199
GRAB YOUR WALLET Update 4 hr One Womyn Riot 5
Tracey Hunter 8 hr jesse 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,960,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC