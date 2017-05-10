Hip Hop duo Sons of Silverton dazzle on debut LP
On May 5, dynamic Hip Hop duo Sons of Silverton released its first full-length album, the extraordinary Or Forever Hold Your Peace , which is as good of a debut album as you will ever hear. Sons of Silverton had a little head start though - the project consists of two experienced MCs with a long history in the Cincinnati Hip Hop community and beyond, so they each came into the project with their skills as rappers and lyricists honed to an extremely sharpened point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|1 hr
|Cinema
|198
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|beefy-dopester
|30
|GRAB YOUR WALLET Update
|2 hr
|GrabYourWallet
|4
|Looking for big ladies
|5 hr
|ODrama
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,017
|Hey pops!
|16 hr
|POPS
|8
|Toothless Amy N. Garcia (Nov '09)
|21 hr
|Hatefugly
|28
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC