Hip Hop duo Sons of Silverton dazzle on debut LP

On May 5, dynamic Hip Hop duo Sons of Silverton released its first full-length album, the extraordinary Or Forever Hold Your Peace , which is as good of a debut album as you will ever hear. Sons of Silverton had a little head start though - the project consists of two experienced MCs with a long history in the Cincinnati Hip Hop community and beyond, so they each came into the project with their skills as rappers and lyricists honed to an extremely sharpened point.

