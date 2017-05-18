Hearing set in officer's retrial in t...

Hearing set in officer's retrial in traffic stop killing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

A pretrial hearing is set in the upcoming murder retrial of a white Ohio police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz scheduled a hearing for Thursday that's expected to cover juror anonymity and news media access.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 1 hr tina anne 682
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Toms river nj 21,031
Motorola ? 3 hr POPS 9
Rob Portman such a liar 10 hr OneWomynRiot 37
PacBoy Jones 13 hr Sensible Sam 9
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... 23 hr Kyboy 4
1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09) Wed Susan Linville 31
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,420 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC