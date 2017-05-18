Happy hour bar set to open in Contemporary Arts Center

Wellmann's Brands and the team behind several award-winning cocktail bars and eclectic eateries in Cincinnati are proud to introduce their newest venture, M. Wellmann's, a cocktail bar destination in the city's downtown business district. M. Wellmann's, a signature bar named after co-owner Molly Wellmann, will be an exciting happy hour bar located within the lobby of the Cincinnati Contemporary Arts Center.

