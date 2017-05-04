Get Information and Get Riding

Get Information and Get Riding

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

In 2007, he founded the inimitable Park + Vine green general store in Over-the-Rhine, which became a haven for environmentalists, vegetarians and cyclists alike. He's been known to zoom his bicycle all over town in all sorts of weather - he's Cincinnati's quintessential conscientious urban nice guy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 17 min BBB 192
Loser Cranley! 1 hr POPS 21
Looking for big ladies 2 hr Lova Boy 2
Hey pops! 22 hr Pandillo 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,997
News Critic's Pick: - Baskerville' at Cincinnati Pla... Tue Kyboy 1
Pureval ! 100% YES Tue Bobbie 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,870 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC