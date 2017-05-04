Fountain Square Celebrates Free Concert Series Anniversary with More Free Concerts

Star of Fuse TV's 'Queen of Bounce' and featured on Beyonce's "Formation," Big Freedia returns to Fountain Square for a free show May 12. The rebirth of Cincinnati's central districts is due to many factors, not the least of which has been the increased activities at Fountain Square, the heart of downtown, as well as the redevelopment of Washington Park in OTR . Music has been a big part of both spaces' success as popular destination points and this month, Fountain Square will be celebrating the beginning of its popular weekly music series, which has showcased local, national and international artists for 10 years now.

