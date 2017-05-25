Former Cincinnati cop fights to get job back

Jason Cotterman was administratively suspended from duty with a medical retirement recommendation by the department's psychologist in May 2016, his lawyer wrote in a letter this week to Cincinnati police's personnel section. Cotterman's attorney, Robert Croskery of Downtown, alleges police internal investigators and the agency's psychologist acted improperly in an attempt to get rid of Cotterman, according to a letter he sent to Darla Meadows in personnel.

