Former acting chief of staff at Cincinnati VA indicted
A federal grand jury has indicted a former acting chief of staff at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center on three felony charges of distributing a controlled substance. WCPO-TV in Cincinnati reports the indictment alleges Dr. Barbara Temeck illegally distributed Valium and hydrocodone in 2012 and 2013.
