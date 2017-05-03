Federal, state charges considered in ...

Federal, state charges considered in case of missing Schererville girl

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

An investigation looking into a Schererville girl who went missing has gone federal as state and federal charges are considered in the ongoing case, according to officials. The 14-year-old girl, who was reported missing by family Friday, was found Tuesday in Cincinnati, Ohio, and had returned safely to Lake County as of Wednesday afternoon, according to according Lake County Sheriff's Department spokesman Mark Back in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for big ladies 1 hr Pandillo 1
Hey pops! 1 hr Pandillo 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,997
News Critic's Pick: - Baskerville' at Cincinnati Pla... 22 hr Kyboy 1
Loser Cranley! Tue Rightious Brother 20
Pureval ! 100% YES Tue Bobbie 2
Tessah Carter Mon mee 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,875 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC