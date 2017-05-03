Federal, state charges considered in case of missing Schererville girl
An investigation looking into a Schererville girl who went missing has gone federal as state and federal charges are considered in the ongoing case, according to officials. The 14-year-old girl, who was reported missing by family Friday, was found Tuesday in Cincinnati, Ohio, and had returned safely to Lake County as of Wednesday afternoon, according to according Lake County Sheriff's Department spokesman Mark Back in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for big ladies
|1 hr
|Pandillo
|1
|Hey pops!
|1 hr
|Pandillo
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Critic's Pick: - Baskerville' at Cincinnati Pla...
|22 hr
|Kyboy
|1
|Loser Cranley!
|Tue
|Rightious Brother
|20
|Pureval ! 100% YES
|Tue
|Bobbie
|2
|Tessah Carter
|Mon
|mee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC