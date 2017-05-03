Family, friends of fallen Ohio soldier honoring him
The Dayton Daily News reports a candlelight Wednesday night for Sgt. Cameron Thomas and a "celebration of life" this Sunday are being held in Kettering, about 50 miles north of Cincinnati.
