Erma Bombeck: at Wit's End Brings the Humor of a Favorite Author to Life at Cincinnati Playhouse
Cincinnati Playhouse is offering even more opportunities to enjoy the wit and wisdom of Dayton native and national favorite Erma Bombeck in ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END. Adapted from Bombeck's classic books and columns and directed by David Esbjornson , the show, originally scheduled to close June 11, will now run through June 18 in the Shelterhouse Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|21,013
|Hey pops!
|1 hr
|Gotcha
|7
|Street Car demolition derby ?
|2 hr
|pops
|1
|Looking for big ladies
|Sun
|Big girl fetish
|9
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|Sun
|Lil Ol Wine Drink...
|80
|Loser Cranley!
|May 6
|Krajomg
|23
|Man accused of rape amid electronic monitoring ...
|May 6
|Doctor Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC