Erma Bombeck: at Wit's End Brings the Humor of a Favorite Author to Life at Cincinnati Playhouse

Cincinnati Playhouse is offering even more opportunities to enjoy the wit and wisdom of Dayton native and national favorite Erma Bombeck in ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END. Adapted from Bombeck's classic books and columns and directed by David Esbjornson , the show, originally scheduled to close June 11, will now run through June 18 in the Shelterhouse Theatre.

