Dreaming up Western Reserve -- the 51st state?
Imagine a new Ohio. A smaller state carved out around Lake Erie, where we could keep our tax money nearby, empower cities to enact their own laws and elect a legislature closely matched between Democrats and Republicans.
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IRS agents say public testimony puts their live...
|1 hr
|KyleMackey
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|actorvet
|21,024
|Looking for big ladies
|18 hr
|ODrama
|21
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|20 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|679
|How crunching data saved Cincinnati $3.3 million
|Sun
|bobbie
|2
|Rep.SteveChabot is against US
|Sun
|Liberals are bung...
|13
|Rob Portman such a liar
|Sun
|Liberals are bung...
|34
