Critic's picks for Taste of Cincinnati Wide variety of foods at Memorial Day festival Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2017/05/22/foods-try-at-taste-cincinnati/332279001/ The Taste of Cincinnati is a big undertaking for any restaurant. Approximately 550,000 people showed up for the Memorial Day Festival last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.