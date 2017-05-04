Critic's Pick: 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' at the Aronoff
Does 1958 strike you as "So Far Away"? That's a trick question: As soon as you hear the familiar melody of that hit song by Carole King, time melts away. Watching the touring production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical onstage at the Aronoff, you'll quickly discover that she was a precocious 16-year-old when she began writing Pop tunes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|1 hr
|sparkle
|194
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|15 hr
|DANIRAY8
|29
|Looking for big ladies
|15 hr
|Big girl fetish
|4
|Hey pops!
|15 hr
|Pandillo
|4
|word association (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|winner
|284
|Pureval ! 100% YES
|17 hr
|POPS
|3
|Loser Cranley!
|21 hr
|POPS
|21
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC