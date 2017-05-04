Critic's Pick: 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' at the Aronoff

Does 1958 strike you as "So Far Away"? That's a trick question: As soon as you hear the familiar melody of that hit song by Carole King, time melts away. Watching the touring production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical onstage at the Aronoff, you'll quickly discover that she was a precocious 16-year-old when she began writing Pop tunes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.