Critic's Pick: 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' at the Aronoff

21 hrs ago

Does 1958 strike you as "So Far Away"? That's a trick question: As soon as you hear the familiar melody of that hit song by Carole King, time melts away. Watching the touring production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical onstage at the Aronoff, you'll quickly discover that she was a precocious 16-year-old when she began writing Pop tunes.

