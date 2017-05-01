Critic's Pick: - Baskerville' at Cinc...

Critic's Pick: - Baskerville' at Cincinnati Playhouse

Ken Ludwig's 2015 script 'Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery' translates 'The Hound of the Baskervilles' into something new and entertaining while faithfully rendering the story of Holmes and his devoted companion Dr. Watson. For many fans of literature, the single word "Baskerville" is enough to conjure the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes in his deerstalker cap and meerschaum pipe.

