Crews search for man after canoe capsizes on lake
Rescue crews are searching for a man missing at a lake in suburban Cincinnati after a canoe that he and another man were in capsized. Hamilton County sheriff's officials say the other man was pulled to safety after he was located in water at the dam shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
