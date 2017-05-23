Create Your Own Adventure
It's fun, to be sure, but it can be a big challenge to identify which shows to see and navigate your way through during the 13 days of performances at 13 venues across Over-the-Rhine. Is it possible to see all of the 41 shows in the primary lineup for the 14th-annual Cincy Fringe, May 30 to June 11? Or even just the 21 from producers based in Greater Cincinnati? Maybe there's a slightly better chance of seeing the 19 productions coming here from coast to coast - from New York City and Washington, D.C. to San Francisco and Seattle, plus out-of-the-way locales in between: Iowa City, Iowa, Vermillion, S.D. and Cashiers, N.C. One international participant comes from Liverpool, England.
