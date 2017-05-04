County coroner in Cincinnati to discu...

County coroner in Cincinnati to discuss drug overdose toll

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

In this Sept. 6, 2016, file photo, Hamilton County, Ohio, coroner, Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco, bottom, standing in front of Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil, top, discusses toxicology reports on overdose deaths in July and August 2016 involving the drug carfentanil, during a news conference in Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 min mexico 21,009
Hey pops! 10 hr fatsmelly 5
Looking for big ladies 21 hr Big girl fetish 9
Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13) 22 hr Lil Ol Wine Drink... 80
Loser Cranley! Sat Krajomg 23
News Man accused of rape amid electronic monitoring ... Sat Doctor Truth 2
Review: Presidential Moving Services May 5 sparkle 194
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,911 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC