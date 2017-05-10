Coroner reopens child suicide case after report of bullying at school
The Hamilton County Coroner will reopen the death investigation into what she calls "one of the most emotionally draining cases" of her career. An 8-year-old Carson Elementary student took his own life on Jan. 26. His family's attorney claims a bullying incident at school led up to the boy's suicide.
