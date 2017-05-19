Cool' ways to help your neighbors
'Cool' ways to help your neighbors St. Vincent de Paul kicks off annual fan and air conditioner drive Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2qC5qGm A neighbor receives a fan during St. Vincent de Paul - Cincinnati's Fan and Air Conditioner drive. Throughout the summer, St. Vincent de Paul, in partnership with WCPO- 9 On Your Side, Huntington Bank, and Braun Heating & Air Conditioning, will collect new fans and air conditioners as well as monetary donations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cincinnati Man Sentenced To 19 Years In Prison ...
|2 hr
|CmonPops
|18
|PacBoy Jones
|8 hr
|Lil Ol Wine Drinker
|16
|IRS agents say public testimony puts their live...
|17 hr
|Kyboy
|5
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|Purple
|33
|GRAB YOUR WALLET Update
|Sat
|High Lifer Again
|8
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|Sat
|tina anne
|687
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC