Confederate flag shirt could be barred from Tensing retrial
Ray Tensing's attorneys don't want jurors in his retrial to see the T-shirt depicting a Confederate flag that he was wearing under his police uniform, according to court documents. That request is in a one-page motion filed Monday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, where the retrial is expected to begin in three weeks, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
