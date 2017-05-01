Confederate flag shirt could be barre...

Confederate flag shirt could be barred from Tensing retrial

Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Ray Tensing's attorneys don't want jurors in his retrial to see the T-shirt depicting a Confederate flag that he was wearing under his police uniform, according to court documents. That request is in a one-page motion filed Monday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, where the retrial is expected to begin in three weeks, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

