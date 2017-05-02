Column: Sayler Park community plan

Column: Sayler Park community plan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Column: Sayler Park in need of a community plan It's a walkable community with shopping and businesses in the center of the community. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2qv0UXW At the February meeting of the Sayler Park Village Council, P.G. Sittenfeld, Cincinnati City Council Member suggested to the village council the idea of developing a community plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Critic's Pick: - Baskerville' at Cincinnati Pla... 7 hr Kyboy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Mexico 20,995
Loser Cranley! 16 hr Rightious Brother 20
Pureval ! 100% YES 19 hr Bobbie 2
Tessah Carter Mon mee 1
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Mon Laila v 28
Ray Tensing Trial Mon Truth Be Told 7
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,736,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC