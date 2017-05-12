Colerain sets road contracts
Colerain Township is making more than $1 million in road repairs this summer, and has three state-funded projects to be finished next year. Is your street on the list? Colerain Twp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep.SteveChabot is against US
|1 min
|OneWomynRiot
|6
|Rob Portman such a liar
|12 min
|OneWomynRiot
|27
|Hamilton County sheriff's discipline of drunken...
|2 hr
|Liberals are sickos
|3
|Street Car demolition derby ?
|2 hr
|Liberals are sickos
|3
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|3 hr
|elmer gomez
|199
|GRAB YOUR WALLET Update
|4 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|5
|Tracey Hunter
|8 hr
|jesse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC