Cleveland's pierogi or Cincinnati's c...

Cleveland's pierogi or Cincinnati's chili? What's Ohio's best signature dish?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

All over Ohio, different regions tout their specialties and declare themselves the home of a particular treat. You'll even see different cities fight over the title of best in Ohio for the same food .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 1 hr Dean Rushton 202
PacBoy Jones 2 hr Turnbo 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr LibHater 21,030
This city smells like fart 9 hr Ben 1
Looking for big ladies 15 hr Hillary Clinton LOST 26
Motorola ? 20 hr Pops 4
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... Tue Kyboy 3
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC