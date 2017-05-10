Cleveland Pizza Fest vendor list chan...

Cleveland Pizza Fest vendor list changes for 3-day festival

Cleveland Pizza Fest has announced a few changes in its vendor list, with one eatery dropping out and three added, bringing its current total to a dozen places that will be serving pies at the third annual three-day summer festival. A Slice Above from Strongsville, Cincinnati-based Dewey's Pizza and Upper Crust in Cleveland and North Olmsted will be part of the fest, organizer Rick Perk said, while Sauced Wood Burning Fire out of Fairview Park had to drop out because the company is opening another restaurant the same week, he said.

