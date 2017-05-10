City budget proposal: cuts to neighbo...

City budget proposal: cuts to neighborhoods and human services, but no closures or layoffs

City Manager Harry Black this morning presented his spending proposals for fiscal years 2018-2019, recommending ways to grapple with the city's $26 million tax revenue shortfall. Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black this morning presented his $1.6 billion fiscal year 2018-2019 city budget proposal.

