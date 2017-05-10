City budget proposal: cuts to neighborhoods and human services, but no closures or layoffs
City Manager Harry Black this morning presented his spending proposals for fiscal years 2018-2019, recommending ways to grapple with the city's $26 million tax revenue shortfall. Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black this morning presented his $1.6 billion fiscal year 2018-2019 city budget proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracey Hunter
|2 hr
|jesse
|1
|Street Car demolition derby ?
|2 hr
|Pops
|2
|Rep.SteveChabot is against US
|9 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|4
|Sherry Bowman aka Habermehl (Mar '15)
|16 hr
|jdfin52
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Hamilton County sheriff's discipline of drunken...
|19 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|2
|Rob Portman such a liar
|19 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|23
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC