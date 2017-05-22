Cincinnati was set to take to the screen at the Cannes Film Festival Monday when "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" premieres at the event. Cincy-shot 'Killing of a Sacred Deer' premieres at Cannes Cincinnati was set to take to the screen at the Cannes Film Festival Monday when "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" premieres at the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.