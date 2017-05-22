Cincinnati Zoo reopening gorilla enclosure one year after Harambe's...
Visitors walk past the closed main entrance to the Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World exhibit days after a 3-year-old boy fell into the moat and officials were forced to kill Harambe, a Western lowland silverback gorilla June 2, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. May 28 marks a year since a child fell into a gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo, causing zoo officials to shoot and kill Harambe, one of the apes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 min
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|IRS agents say public testimony puts their live...
|2 hr
|Kyboy
|6
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|Baby
|34
|PacBoy Jones
|5 hr
|Hero Here
|19
|I-75 Blocked !
|6 hr
|Wise Man
|2
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|6 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|692
|Cincinnati Man Sentenced To 19 Years In Prison ...
|Sun
|Pops
|21
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC