Cincinnati Symphony's European tour to include stops in U.K., France, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain
Cincinnati Symphony's European tour to include stops in U.K., France, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain Appearances at major music festivals and venues highlight three-week tour Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2r8LibO This summer, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will be criss-crossing Europe from Scotland to northern Spain. As part of its first European tour since 2008, the orchestra will perform 11 concerts in eight cities in six countries.
