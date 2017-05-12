Cincinnati Symphony's European tour t...

Cincinnati Symphony's European tour to include stops in U.K., France, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain

14 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Cincinnati Symphony's European tour to include stops in U.K., France, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain Appearances at major music festivals and venues highlight three-week tour Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2r8LibO This summer, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will be criss-crossing Europe from Scotland to northern Spain. As part of its first European tour since 2008, the orchestra will perform 11 concerts in eight cities in six countries.

