Cincinnati school board names new superintendent
The Cincinnati school board voted unanimously Tuesday to promote Catherine Laura Mitchell to replace Mary Ronan. Ronan is retiring Aug. 1. Mitchell is the current deputy superintendent for Cincinnati Public Schools.
