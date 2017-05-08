Cincinnati school board names new sup...

Cincinnati school board names new superintendent

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The Cincinnati school board voted unanimously Tuesday to promote Catherine Laura Mitchell to replace Mary Ronan. Ronan is retiring Aug. 1. Mitchell is the current deputy superintendent for Cincinnati Public Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey pops! 4 hr POPS 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr mexico 21,015
Toothless Amy N. Garcia (Nov '09) 9 hr Hatefugly 28
Rep.SteveChabot is against US 11 hr I PERSIST 2
GRAB YOUR WALLET Update 11 hr I PERSIST 3
cps ? 15 hr Pops 2
News Man charged in Lower Price Hill shooting (Aug '13) 23 hr Better now 4
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC