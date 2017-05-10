Cincinnati Public Schools Release Video of Bullying of 8-Year-Old Boy Who Committed Suicide
A newly-released video from Cincinnati Public Schools seems to show an 8-year-old boy being knocked unconscious by other students. The boy later committed suicide in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for big ladies
|9 hr
|ODrama
|21
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|11 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|679
|How crunching data saved Cincinnati $3.3 million
|15 hr
|bobbie
|2
|Rep.SteveChabot is against US
|20 hr
|Liberals are bung...
|13
|Rob Portman such a liar
|20 hr
|Liberals are bung...
|34
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|NLDM
|21,025
|GRAB YOUR WALLET Update
|Sat
|Charlottes web
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC