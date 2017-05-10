Cincinnati Public Schools Release Vid...

Cincinnati Public Schools Release Video of Bullying of 8-Year-Old Boy Who Committed Suicide

A newly-released video from Cincinnati Public Schools seems to show an 8-year-old boy being knocked unconscious by other students. The boy later committed suicide in January.

