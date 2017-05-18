Cincinnati Man Sentenced To 19 Years In Prison For Shooting A Police K-9
Tyler Jones of Cincinnati, Ohio was sentenced to 19 years in prison for leading a massive police chase, firing at Springfield Township officers, and shooting a K-9 police German Shepherd, Cincinnati.com reports. Last June, the police reportedly tried to stop the 28-year-old man near Interstate 275 and Ohio 4, according to court documents.
