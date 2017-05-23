Cincinnati-filmed - Sacred Deer' makes its Cannes debut

The Killing of a Sacred Deer, the Cincinnati-filmed psychological thriller from the director and star of last year's perverse hit The Lobster, made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday and early reviews are strong. One approval came in a short video that Kristen Schlotman, Film Cincinnati executive director, made in Cannes just after the preview: " one of the greatest movies to come out of Cincinnati because Cincinnati was the star," she said.

