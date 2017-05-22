Cincinnati braces again for police shooting trial

Prosecutors, attorneys and people across the Cincinnati region have had six months to analyze and debate the hung jury result in the murder trial of a white police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man. Prospective jurors will report Thursday for the retrial of ex-University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing in the July 19, 2015, shooting of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop.

