Cincinnati braces again for police sh...

Cincinnati braces again for police shooting trial

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Prosecutors, attorneys and people across the Cincinnati region have had six months to analyze and debate the hung jury result in the murder trial of a white police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man. Prospective jurors will report Thursday for the retrial of ex-University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing in the July 19, 2015, shooting of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 44 min fingers mcgurke 692
I-75 Blocked ! 10 hr Pops 1
PacBoy Jones Sun Pops 18
News Cincinnati Man Sentenced To 19 Years In Prison ... Sun Pops 21
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... Sat Kyboy 5
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Sat Purple 33
GRAB YOUR WALLET Update Sat High Lifer Again 8
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,694 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC