Champion of Cities
Documentarian Matt Tyrnauer presents, in Citizen Jane: Battle for the City , an unlikely redefinition of the story of David versus Goliath. As the stand-in for the little guy, you've got Jane Jacobs, a writer carving out a name for herself on the architecture beat, with a common-sense approach based on ground-level observation of people in communities around New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rob Portman such a liar
|18 min
|Liberals are liars
|38
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|1 hr
|Robert Marchese
|204
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|5 hr
|tina anne
|682
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|Motorola ?
|8 hr
|POPS
|9
|PacBoy Jones
|18 hr
|Sensible Sam
|9
|IRS agents say public testimony puts their live...
|Wed
|Kyboy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC