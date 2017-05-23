Calling Out - Don Giovanni' as a Rapist

Calling Out - Don Giovanni' as a Rapist

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Queen City Opera has teamed up with Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio and Jewish Family Services to make its presentation of the famous piece a teaching opportunity. The character of Don Juan as a sinful womanizer with a sparkle in his eye, a beautiful lady at his side and a seductive way with words that makes any woman swoon is well established in the arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 30 min Justice For All 21,042
Officer Tensing Trial 1 hr Cannon 3
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 5 hr Jayla 35
Review: Presidential Moving Services 6 hr Daniels sister 209
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 15 hr Injudgement 697
GRAB YOUR WALLET Update 15 hr Haymarketriot 11
I-75 Blocked ! 16 hr Retired Legal Man 5
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Hamilton County was issued at May 24 at 8:23PM EDT

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC