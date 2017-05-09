Burton, Slaton earn CPCC credential Two JVS Career Services staff earn prestigious career coaching credential. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2q0Lmxa JVS Career Services CEO Joni Burton and managing director Kim Slaton have completed the Certified Professional Career Coach program, earning the CPCC credential and enhancing their professional expertise and contributions to JVS Career Services.

