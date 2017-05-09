Burton, Slaton earn CPCC credential

Burton, Slaton earn CPCC credential

7 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

JVS Career Services CEO Joni Burton and managing director Kim Slaton have completed the Certified Professional Career Coach program, earning the CPCC credential and enhancing their professional expertise and contributions to JVS Career Services.

