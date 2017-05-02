Batavia resident Robert Coomer at Row...

Batavia resident Robert Coomer at Row House Gallery

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Batavia resident Robert Coomer at Row House Gallery Row House Gallery presents Steeling Cincinnati by Robert Coomer - Look at Cincinnati Past. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2prWVwC Steeling Cincinnati recreates the eight original 8.5-by-6.5 daguerreotype plates as eight 20-by-16 panels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Well Well 20,996
News Critic's Pick: - Baskerville' at Cincinnati Pla... 14 hr Kyboy 1
Loser Cranley! Tue Rightious Brother 20
Pureval ! 100% YES Tue Bobbie 2
Tessah Carter Mon mee 1
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Mon Laila v 28
Ray Tensing Trial Mon Truth Be Told 7
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,979 • Total comments across all topics: 280,743,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC