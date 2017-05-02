Batavia resident Robert Coomer at Row House Gallery
Batavia resident Robert Coomer at Row House Gallery Row House Gallery presents Steeling Cincinnati by Robert Coomer - Look at Cincinnati Past. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2prWVwC Steeling Cincinnati recreates the eight original 8.5-by-6.5 daguerreotype plates as eight 20-by-16 panels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Well Well
|20,996
|Critic's Pick: - Baskerville' at Cincinnati Pla...
|14 hr
|Kyboy
|1
|Loser Cranley!
|Tue
|Rightious Brother
|20
|Pureval ! 100% YES
|Tue
|Bobbie
|2
|Tessah Carter
|Mon
|mee
|1
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Laila v
|28
|Ray Tensing Trial
|Mon
|Truth Be Told
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC