Astin called up to Reds; Garrett to Triple-A
In six games for Cincinnati this season, Garrett went 3-2 with a 4.25 ERA. Besides one very rough start against Milwaukee, in which he allowed 10 runs in 3 1/3 innings, Garrett posted five quality starts.
