Appellant v. Cabinet for Health and Family Services Commonwealth of Kentucky and Jr Child Appellees

H.M.R. APPELLANT v. CABINET FOR HEALTH AND FAMILY SERVICES, COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY; L.S.S.; AND H.K.R., JR., A CHILD APPELLEES BEFORE: JOHNSON, JONES, AND THOMPSON, JUDGES.BRIEF FOR APPELLANT: Ronald F. Dawahare, Lexington, Kentucky BRIEF FOR APPELLEE: Kristin L. Wehking, Lexington, Kentucky Appellant, H.M.R. , appeals from the Fayette Circuit Court's termination of his parental rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.