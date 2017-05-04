Apartheid-era 'Master Harold' still relevant
Apartheid-era 'Master Harold' still relevant Falcon Theatre presents Athol Fugard's "'Master Harold' ... and the Boys" through May 18. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2paoI16 Composite photo showing all three actors in the Falcon Theatre's production of "'Master Harold' ... and the Boys," which runs through May 20 at the theater, 636 Monmouth St., Newport. There are many reasons theaters rarely produce Athol Fugard's "'Master Harold' ... and the Boys" these days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused of rape amid electronic monitoring ...
|6 hr
|POPS
|1
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|10 hr
|sparkle
|194
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Thu
|DANIRAY8
|29
|Looking for big ladies
|Thu
|Big girl fetish
|4
|Hey pops!
|Thu
|Pandillo
|4
|word association (Jan '09)
|Thu
|winner
|284
|Pureval ! 100% YES
|Thu
|POPS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC