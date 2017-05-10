After essentially starting over, Boyz II Men let passion and industry ...
"We call this our second career, which a lot of people don't really get a chance to have," he says. "We're just excited to still be able to do what we love to do after 25 years."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hamilton County sheriff's discipline of drunken...
|1 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|2
|Rob Portman such a liar
|1 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|23
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Nosillas21
|31
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|new jersey
|21,021
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|23 hr
|Cinema
|198
|GRAB YOUR WALLET Update
|Wed
|GrabYourWallet
|4
|Looking for big ladies
|Wed
|ODrama
|11
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC