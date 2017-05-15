Adam Jones in court following his arrest in January.
Jones, 33, is not required to appear when proceedings begin at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory, court officials said. The cornerback is charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstruction of official business from a Jan. 3 incident outside the Millennium Hotel in downtown Cincinnati.
